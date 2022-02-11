U.S. Commerce Department and Goldman Sachs announce plans at Morgan State to launch export program for small businesses in Maryland and elsewhere

Small businesses can get help branching into international markets through a new export training program backed by the U.S. Department of Commerce and Goldman Sachs that was announced Friday at Morgan State University.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and officials of the New York investment bank met with a handful of entrepreneurs at the historically Black university in Baltimore to unveil the partnership. Morgan State participates in a Goldman Sachs workforce development program announced in September.
“Most businesses that export in America are big ones,” Raimondo said during Thursday’s roundtable discussion, noting that the International Trade Administration within her department has historically been geared toward those larger companies.
She asked participants to “tell us how we can be most effective reaching you and break down some barriers and help you expand your exports.”
Raimondo said she and John F. W. Rogers, chairman of the Goldman Sachs Foundation and an executive vice president at the investment bank, began discussing ways to boost small businesses’ access to export markets about a year ago. The new program they created opened about two weeks ago, and already more than 1,000 small businesses have signed up, Raimondo said.
The new program is an offshoot of Goldman Sachs’ national 10,000 Small Businesses training program, which expanded to Baltimore in 2017 and has since graduated more than 460 Baltimore-area businesses.
Working with the International Trade Administration, the new program is designed to give small businesses resources to sell their products and services in international markets. With most of the world’s purchasing power outside the U.S. and small businesses making up half the U.S. private sector workforce, commerce officials said, U.S. small businesses have significant opportunities in the export market.
Small business owners from Maryland and around the country offered ideas ranging from expanding grants for small businesses to offering more help navigating international regulations and understanding business cultures.
“Understanding other countries’ culture ... when you’re trying to go overseas, is important,” said Cathy Koch, of K-Tec Systems, a Detroit-based maker of products that measure temperature, pressure and flow, and recently used to monitor shipments of COVID vaccines. “When our country is slow, we can go sell our products outside the U.S.”
Koch, who has been exporting about seven years, said she hopes to learn more about how to build stronger partnerships in other countries to continue to expand.
Funlayo Alabi, co-founder and CEO of Savage-based Shea Radiance, which makes natural hair and body care products and sells online and at Whole Foods Markets, graduated from the 10,000 Small Businesses program in Baltimore in 2017.
“We’ve always had people buy from our website from different parts of the world, but we’re looking to do business directly with other businesses, we’re looking to work with distributors,” Alabi said.
She said Shea Radiance is now trying to shift focus from direct-to-consumer through the website to distributors in order to avoid dealing with tariffs, taxes and shipping issues.
Susan Mocarski, founder of Cleverhood in Providence, Rhode Island, which makes high performance outerwear and rainwear and sells in stores in the U.S. and Hong Kong, said she was asked to join Thursday’s discussion as a graduate of the 10,000 Small Businesses program who exports. About 30% of her sales come from outside the U.S., Mocarski said.
“My issue is not only shipping, but it’s tariffs and duties that have been killing us,” she said. “People are paying $130 for a $99 garment, on top of the price of the garment. They’re paying 140% to 160% more to ship this product.”
The investment bank’s latest small business initiative will start with an educational series, “New Year, New Growth, New Global Sales,” during which small business owners will learn from government trade specialists, fellow small business owners and 10,000 Small Businesses graduates who are successfully exporting their products and services.
Three-part virtual sessions on February 15, 22 and March 1 will include advice about entering new markets, tips for developing digital strategies and global websites, and guidance on financing an export strategy. Participants also will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with trade experts.
In September, Goldman Sachs picked Baltimore as one of four cities in which to launch a workforce development program that matches college students from Morgan State and other institutions with small businesses struggling to hire workers during the pandemic.
That workforce development pilot, 10,000 Small Businesses Fellows, was developed in partnership with Johns Hopkins University and offers paid, semester-long internships for students at community colleges and historically Black colleges and universities.
The first crop of 120 students was drawn from Morgan State University, the Community College of Baltimore County and colleges in New York City, Cleveland and Dallas.
Last June, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon had said the Baltimore area will be included in a $250 million commitment to reach another 10,000 entrepreneurs in cities across the U.S.
Half the participants in the 10,000 Small Businesses program add employees within one or two years, while two-thirds boost their revenue immediately after completing the 100-hour course, the firm has found.