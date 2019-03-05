General Motors to idle White Marsh plant by May 4, displacing 296 workers

General Motors will idle its White Marsh plant by May 4, displacing the facility's 296 workers.

The automaker disclosed the date of the shutdown, first announced in November, in a layoff notice filed with the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

The notice said the company would lay off 296 workers at the plant. The Philadelphia Road plant employs a mix of salaried and blue-collar workers.

Many of the plant’s hourly workers must choose whether to move to another GM plant far away for work or give up their lucrative jobs.

The automaker has said nearly all of the blue-collar workers at the closed plants have jobs elsewhere if they want them. Some already have chosen to relocate.

GM makes light truck transmissions and electric motors at the White Marsh facility.

GM announced the plant’s closure as part of a restructuring that will close four other plants this year and cut 14,000 jobs. Under the realignment, GM will abandon several car models to focus on trucks and sport utility vehicles as well as self-driving and electric vehicles.

GM, which long operated an auto plant on Broening Highway in Baltimore, opened the White Marsh plant in December 2000. The Baltimore plant, which once employed thousands, closed in 2005 and is now the site of an Amazon distribution center.