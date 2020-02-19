More than 25,000 Giant and Safeway workers in Maryland and the region could go on strike over wages, healthcare and retirements benefits, the workers’ union said Wednesday.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 has been in negotiations on a new contract that would cover employees at hundreds of stores in Maryland, Virginia and Washington.
UFCW members planned a rally Wednesday at a Safeway store in Washington, where union officials planned to announce a date for a strike vote if a contract is not reached.
“After five months of talks, both companies are insisting on cuts to healthcare funding and retirement benefits, while freezing new workers at minimum wage in DC and Maryland,” the union said in an announcement.
A spokeswoman for Safeway said stores would continue operating in the event of a strike.
“Safeway is committed to remaining at the bargaining table to work through our challenges and reach an agreement that rewards our employees,” the grocer said in a statement.
A Giant spokesperson could not be reached.
UFCW Local 400 represents 35,000 members in retail food, health care, department stores, food processing, service and other industries in six states and Washington, including Maryland.
This story will be updated.