Giant Food grocery store at former Owings MIlls Mall site will open Friday

The new Giant will include an in-store Starbucks, a PNC Bank branch, a full-service floral section, and expanded cheese, deli, meat and seafood departments. Shoppers who want to use the pickup service can place orders online through GiantFood.com and have store employees select and pack groceries and deliver them to customers’ cars. The store’s pharmacy offers free delivery and a service that allows customers to pick up all their medications at one time.