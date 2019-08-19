Giant Food grocery store at former Owings MIlls Mall site will open Friday

Giant Food plans to open a new grocery store Friday at the former Owings Mills Mall site.
The developer of Mill Station, a big-box retail center being built on the former mall site, announced Giant as a tenant in September.
Giant’s more than 66,000-square-foot store will incorporate a new format and offer the chain’s new pickup service that launched this summer. The new store design features an expanded area for hot and prepared foods and fresh sushi, a larger organic section, and a full-service pharmacy.
The store will replace two nearby Giant locations that will close, one at 9934 Reisterstown Road in the Saint Thomas Center that opened in 1980 and another at 9730 Groffs Mill Drive in the New Town Village Center that opened in 1995. Those stores will close Thursday night.
The new Giant will include an in-store Starbucks, a PNC Bank branch, a full-service floral section, and expanded cheese, deli, meat and seafood departments. Shoppers who want to use the pickup service can place orders online through GiantFood.com and have store employees select and pack groceries and deliver them to customers’ cars. The store’s pharmacy offers free delivery and a service that allows customers to pick up all their medications at one time.
Giant will join tenants such as Costco, Lowe’s, HomeSense, Burlington, Marshalls and Five Below in the center developed by Kimco Realty. The mall closed in 2015.
Landover-based Giant, the Baltimore area’s largest grocer with about 20,000 employees, operates 163 supermarkets in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and the District of Columbia.