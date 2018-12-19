Giant expands grocery delivery in Baltimore in partnership with Instacart

Less than a week after Amazon ended Whole Foods’ partnership with Instacart, the grocery delivery service announced an expanded partnership Wednesday with Giant Food in Baltimore.

Instacart will offer delivery from 26 additional Giant Food grocery stores across Baltimore, making Instacart available at nearly all the Landover-based grocer’s 164 stores in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Giant already offers delivery in the Baltimore area via Peapod, an Instacart competitor that is owned by its parent company Royal Ahold.

“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Instacart and expand convenient delivery options to all Giant Food stores,” said Gordon Reid, president of Giant Food, in a statement. “A person’s time is valuable and by teaming up with Instacart, we are better able to serve our customers.”

Instacart customers can order online or via an app. An Instacart shopper will then pick, pack and deliver the order in a designated time frame, which can be within an hour.

Giant’s expanded partnership with Instacart brings the delivery service to Baltimore, Annapolis, Catonsville, Columbia, Dundalk, Ellicott City, Mount Airy, Odenton, Owings Mills, Towson and Westminster. Other areas also getting the expanded service include Easton, Forestville and Lexington Park.