Giant Food will debut first in-store fast-casual restaurant with opening of Nalley Fresh

Giant Food is adding a fast-casual in-store restaurant to one of its supermarkets for the first time with Friday’s planned opening of Nalley Fresh at Giant on Baltimore National Pike in Ellicott City.

The Baltimore-area’s largest grocer will open the restaurant in partnership with the Maryland-based restaurant chain that specializes in customizable salads, wraps and bowls.

The Landover-based grocer, with 165 stores, wanted to give customers a convenient and healthy in-store option for meals, said Gregg Dorazio, Giant’s director of e-commerce. The chain also offers Starbucks counters in 27 stores.

“We are thrilled to bring Nalley Fresh to our Ellicott City store and provide our customers with an unbeatable one-stop shopping experience,” Dorazio said in an announcement Thursday.

Nalley founder and owner Greg Nalley decided to pursue his dream of running his own restaurant in 2001 after getting a life-changing cancer diagnosis. He opened the first location in 2011 on Baltimore Street in downtown Baltimore.

The Ellicott City Giant location on Route 40 will be the restaurant chain’s 10th location. It also will fulfill third-party deliver orders through DoorDash and UberEats.