Giant Food will hire 200 in Maryland as part of $175 million in store upgrades

Giant Food plans to add more than 200 jobs in Maryland, mostly in supermarkets, as it invests $175 million over the next two years to remodel two dozen stores across a multi-state region and open a new store in Northern Virginia.

The Landover-based grocer is not identifying stores slated for remodeling, but said at least 15 in Maryland will be renovated, a Giant spokeswoman said Wednesday. The region targeted for investment includes Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and Washington.

Giant said it plans to create a total of about 500 new jobs in the region, including the 200 in Maryland, as part of the upgrades.

The company is aiming “to give our shoppers a fresh and imaginative selection, unique in-store experiences and superior customer service,” Giant President Gordon Reid said in an announcement.

Upgrades will include enhanced perishable, produce, full-service florists, expanded natural and organic departments, hot Asian food bars, fresh squeezed juice bars, full-service pharmacies and improved check-out lanes.

The grocer recently announced separate plans to open a new Giant store in Olney this spring, a $21 million investment.

