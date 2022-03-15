Giant Food expands grocery pick up as demand grows beyond pandemic

Giant Food, the Baltimore area’s largest grocer, is expanding curbside pickup service and eliminating fees to meet demand it sees growing beyond the pandemic.

The Landover-based grocer said Tuesday it is doing away with the $2.95 pickup fee and offering same-day service within four hours of purchase at all 159 store pickup locations. Last year, the food retailer eliminated minimum-order requirements on pickup orders.

Giant now has delivery service from all of its stores and pickup from all but five.

In addition, Giant Delivers cut back its minimum order requirements and eliminated fees on midweek orders. And families and individuals using SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, now can pay with an electronic benefits transfer card when placing online orders.

Giant has seen “an explosion of interest in online shopping the past two years,” said Gregg Dorazio, Giant’s director of eCommerce. “You have almost everyone trying online.”

Online shopping represented just over 14 percent of U.S. grocery sales as of last March, up from around 4% in late 2019 before the pandemic, according to a McKinsey and Co. report.

“What’s been encouraging has been the number of people who have stuck with it,” Dorazio said. “The value proposition is strong. For no cost, we will shop your order and bring it out to your car or shop your order and bring it to your front door.”

Though most supermarkets now offer curbside pickup, fees vary.

Safeway also offers a “Drive Up and Go” service with same day pickup and no fee. The retailer offers one-hour pickup in all Baltimore stores. Weis Markets’ “Weis 2 Go” is available in most stores with same-day pickup, for a $5 fee.

And Instacart, which handles online ordering and delivery for a range of stores, charges a pickup fee from certain retailers that’s equivalent to a delivery fee.

Dorazio said Giant’s online sales represent a high single-digit percentage of business, consistent with much of the grocery industry but still far below the share of online sales for retailers in categories such as electronic, toys or fashion.

“Grocery is still a little underdeveloped with online shopping,” Dorazio said.

Giant’s pickup service tends to be more popular in suburban areas, while delivery is the more popular option in urban areas where people may rely on public transportation or lack cars.

Dorazio said the grocer has no plans to close or consolidate stores, though it’s looking at ways to best use space to accommodate in-store and online customers.

“We’re still in a growth market,” he said.