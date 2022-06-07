Giant adds electric trucks to Baltimore-area delivery fleet

Giant Food is adding two new electric vehicles to its grocery delivery fleet as the food retailer begins to shift to all-electric vans.

The Baltimore region’s largest grocery store chain was able to add the new trucks with the help of a grant from the Clean Fuels Incentive Program, managed by the Maryland Energy Administration.

Giant plans to switch more of its fleet for Giant Delivers, its grocery delivery business, to all-electric over the next several years as a way to make a positive impact on the environment, the company said.

The electric step-van vehicles will join Giant’s fleet of 128 trucks based in Hanover. They will be used to make daily delivers to customers in Giant’s market in Maryland, Washington, Virginia and Delaware.

The company purchased the vehicles from Motiv Power Systems, a sustainable technology company that sells U.S. assembled electric medium-duty trucks and buses.

State officials, including Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford, were expected to attend a launch event Tuesday morning at Giant Delivers’ warehouse in Hanover.