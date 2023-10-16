GBC summit explores revitalizing region by investing in transit and development

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

From left, Holly Arnold with the Maryland Transit Administration, Mark Renbaum, with MLR Partners, Brian Traylor, with Amtrak, and Bill Streuver, with Cross Street Partners, participate with the Red Line & Regional Transit Development portion of the first-ever "Transportation and Economic Opportunity Summit," hosted by Greater Baltimore Committee at Baltimore Convention Center on Monday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Four months after Maryland Gov. Wes Moore resurrected the Red Line transit project in Baltimore, officials underscored the crucial role that the east-west connector can play in revitalizing downtown and the region along with projects such as a redeveloped Penn Station and other transit-oriented development.

Business leaders gathered Monday with city and state officials for the Greater Baltimore Committee’s first-ever transportation and economic opportunity summit. They offered their visions during a series of panels for the collective action needed for such projects to spur job creation, residential growth, and investment downtown and throughout the region.

“The Red Line should be here, not in the beginning phases, but you’re talking about an opportunity to unlock so much potential, especially along the West Baltimore corridor, that has been lost,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said during a panel with GBC Chairman Mohan Suntha. “For the first time in our history Baltimore is actually going to have some semblance of a real transit system.”

In June, Moore described the project as a generational opportunity to bring extensive and overdue benefits to city residents. The Democratic governor and other local and state officials have criticized former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan for canceling the original Red Line plans after he took office in 2015, saying it would be too costly.

The $2.9 billion Red Line had been designed as light rail from Woodlawn through West Baltimore, downtown, Fells Point and Canton to Johns Hopkins Bayview on the east side. It underwent 13 years of development and community engagement before being canceled.

“We’re now in the planning process ... and moving the project forward using as much of that previous information as possible,” said Holly Arnold, administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration, during Monday’s event at the Baltimore Convention Center.

The MTA has held a series of public meetings since June to gather feedback and is gearing up for another round to start in November, Arnold said. The agency is looking at possible alignments, hoping to stick as closely as possible to prior alignments, and at potential transit modes, including bus rapid transit or light rail.

The American Public Transportation Association estimates that the local economy gains $4 for every dollar invested in public transit, Arnold said.

“Any funding that we’re putting into this is going to bring that back into the region,” she said. “It opens the opportunity for transit-oriented development along the stations, really connecting residents to jobs.”

In another key transportation project, Amtrak and developers are working on a multimillion-dollar transformation of Baltimore’s historic Penn Station into a mixed-use, high-speed rail hub with the potential to spark large-scale investment in nearby neighborhoods.

“I think it’s fair to say that Baltimore’s in the midst of a bit of a rail renaissance,” thanks in part to federal investments in Amtrak projects, said Brian Traylor, director of major stations planning & development for national passenger railroad, during a panel on the Red Line and regional transit development.

The Baltimore station, which is one of Amtrak’s busiest and also serves MARC and MTA, has 40,000 square feet of vacant space on its upper floors as well as underused space on the historic concourse. Penn Station Partners will redevelop the space. In addition, Amtrak is building two new platforms, including one that is nearly complete, to expand capacity to serve an expected doubling of ridership by 2040.

Panelists on Monday also discussed key economic development projects, including plans to revitalize Harborplace.

P. David Bramble, managing partner of MCB Real Estate, struck a deal to acquire the aging, two-story retail pavilions in April 2022 and announced a design team in July for the redevelopment project. The pavilions, which helped spark Baltimore’s downtown renaissance when they opened in 1980, are expected to be demolished as part of any of the many visions for revitalizing the Inner Harbor attraction.

“We saw how it went from being a crown jewel to a symbol of what happens when you don’t take care of something that’s really important to you,” Bramble said Monday. “It became a dilapidated relic of a bygone era, of shopping malls. We knew we would be successful in bringing people back to the harbor if we could convince people that it was built for them.”

Bramble has said an updated version of Harborplace will include a mix of uses, such as retail, housing, office space and possibly hospitality. For the first time, he said, Harborplace will be a place to live as well as a draw for visitors.

The developers launched a massive community engagement process, even before acquiring the buildings, Bramble said, and have found, “everyone wants a place to celebrate Baltimore. If we make it cool enough for Baltimoreans, the tourists will want to be there too.”

Several community members who have offered feedback sat on a panel with Bramble, including Madison Park resident Rose Hamm, a retired Baltimore City Public School principal and member of the Waxter Center Auxiliary Board.

“With seniors, they definitely want to be a part of this project,” said Hamm, who said she hasn’t been to the harbor in several years. “I’m ready to come back.”