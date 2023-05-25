Under new leadership, GBC seeks to give region competitive edge through 10-year plan

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

With a new leader at the helm, the Greater Baltimore Committee plans to develop a 10-year strategy to transform the city and region into a top national market for business and economic development.

The GBC has been shifting direction since merging last spring with the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore, a move that linked two regional business advocacy groups, and since taking on a new president and CEO in December after a national search. Mark Anthony Thomas, a business leader who has steered economic development in Pittsburgh, New York and Los Angeles, replaced longtime CEO Donald Fry who retired after two decades.

Mark Anthony Thomas, CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Thomas, who most recently served as president of the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance, is expected to unveil the business group’s multi-year agenda and announce plans to develop a regional economic opportunity strategy during the GBC’ annual meeting Thursday evening. More than 700 people, leaders in business, technology, education, real estate and the civic community, are expected to attend the event in one of the new Baltimore Peninsula buildings in South Baltimore.

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun, Thomas described the GBC’s agenda as “a road map to ensure that we’re being economically competitive,” saying it is “designed to position the GBC to really shape the region’s economic future.”

That positioning is crucial, Thomas said, because economic groups must be visionary and strategic and take the lead on attracting investment to have an impact on their cities. He says he has seen the results in places like Pittsburgh. Once the GBC is positioned to lead, it can take steps to leverage the impact of the private sector.

The “economic opportunity strategy,” to be developed with the help of a consultant over the next six months, is expected to include initiatives to attract public and private investment and foster growth of new and existing businesses. It will identify specific and realistic opportunities and outline ways the region can prepare to take advantage of them, he said.

“A way to think about it is over the next 10 years, there will probably be another million entrepreneurs in America,” Thomas said. “What are the areas that the new businesses will be created in and how do we ensure that our region is messaging and targeting the right growth.”

Thomas said he sees a lack of economic expansion in the region as a top challenge, but one that can be turned around through more involvement from the private sector working collaboratively with government and community members, with GBC as an active leader.

Baltimore also must position itself to be a frontrunner to compete for federal opportunities and money, he said, such as a bid the GBC and other partners are organizing for the area to be designated as one of 20 federal tech hubs.

Thursday’s event is the GBC’s first official introduction of Thomas and other new leaders.

Thomas has more than two decades of experience leading cities’ economic development strategies and public-private partnerships, most recently heading the Pittsburgh alliance, a 10-county regional business investment and talent attraction group for southwestern Pennsylvania.

Under Thomas’ leadership, the Pittsburgh alliance worked with public officials, developers and other partners to position the region for more than $2 billion in capital investment, with more than 100 business expansion and development projects, the GBC said.

The GBC also recently appointed Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System, as GBC board chair.

This story will be updated.