Incoming Greater Baltimore Committee chair Calvin Butler will work to improve inclusion

Exelon executive Calvin G. Butler Jr. will serve as the next chair of the Greater Baltimore Committee, the business advocacy group said Wednesday, as he vowed to work to improve racial equity and inclusion at businesses in the region.
Butler, a senior executive vice president of the energy company and CEO of Exelon Utilities, previously served as vice chair of the business group’s board of directors. Butler replaces outgoing chair Paul A. Tiburzi, senior partner at DLA Piper, and will serve in the leadership role until May 2022.
During an address at GBC’s annual meeting Wednesday, its first in a virtual setting, Butler drew comparisons between interconnectivity in the power industry and socially in neighborhoods and workplaces.
“Favoring one group over any other causes societal challenges that limit progress for individuals, communities and cities,” Butler said. “We must all be in this together, interconnected.”
That notion was driven home in a personal way after George Floyd’s death in May at the hands of Minneapolis police, said Butler, who is Black.
Given social and racial injustices and inequities brought to the forefront since Floyd’s death, the GBC has a key role to play, he said.
“We at the GBC have to ask ourselves critically, are we engaging all segments of our city and region to really drive an agenda of equity, inclusion and opportunity," Butler said. "Are we really seeing ourselves as business leaders interconnected with all of our neighbors and all of our communities.”
Butler will lead the GBC in its 65th year as the 32nd chair to do so.
The city and region have the talent, energy, ideas and leaders to work toward resolving inequities and injustices, the incoming chair said, adding that the GBC can bring those elements together to fix problems within the digital divide, workforce development, education and fair housing.
The organization will take immediate steps including reviewing bylaws, policies and procedures to ensure they are inclusive, providing formal racial equity training for GBC staff and board members, creating a more representative board and adopting a code of conduct committed to practices of racial equity and social justice.
Butler also plans to conduct programs to help GBC member companies create more inclusive business environments and said he will strive to make public policy decisions through an equity lens.
The GBC needs to “be intentional about our efforts to drive change," Butler said. "We cannot remain static. We cannot remain silent.”
This story will be updated.