The Fresh Market expands same-day home deliveries to Baltimore area

The Fresh Market is expanding same-day home delivery to the Baltimore area as it expands its partnership with Instacart to all its stores.

The 161-store Greensboro, N.C., chain operates supermarkets in 22 states, with Maryland locations in Towson, Pikesville, Annapolis and Rockville. It specializes in organic food, fresh produce and signature baked goods.

Customers can get deliveries through online delivery service Instacart in as little as an hour.

"After successfully partnering with Instacart in several of our key markets, we found that our guests appreciated having a convenient option to order the specialty foods they love, delivered to their door when they want them," Mary Kellmanson, Fresh Market’s chief marketing officer, said in an announcement Thursday.

Shoppers can order through The Fresh Market’s website or the Instacart mobile app and choose a delivery window within one hour or up to five days in advance. Instacart personal shoppers pick, pack and deliver the order to the customer in the designated time frame.

Delivery fee is $3.99 for orders of $35 or more. Delivery is included with an Instacart Express membership of $9.99 a month.

As part of the expansion, the grocer is offering customers their first order delivered free, with promotional code TFM1Free.

CAPTION The Amazon warehouse in Baltimore offers people an opportunity to see the business in action with a tour of the facility. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) The Amazon warehouse in Baltimore offers people an opportunity to see the business in action with a tour of the facility. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Brian McComas, owner of Ryleigh’s Oyster in Federal Hill and Hunt Valley, apologized Monday for tweets he made over the weekend. Brian McComas, owner of Ryleigh’s Oyster in Federal Hill and Hunt Valley, apologized Monday for tweets he made over the weekend.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella