Former Howard Bank CEO to step in as dean of Loyola University’s business school

Mary Ann Scully, former chairwoman and CEO of the recently sold Howard Bank, will become the next dean of Loyola University Maryland’s business school, the university announced.

Scully, who earned an MBA at Loyola in 1979, will take the helm of the Rev. Joseph A. Sellinger, S.J., School of Business and Management on July 1.

The Howard Bank founder “has a proven track record of helping organizations thrive, succeed, and evolve in challenging times,” said Cheryl Moore-Thomas, Loyola’s interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Moore-Thomas also cited Scully’s “deep appreciation for Loyola’s Jesuit values,” as key to preparing students for job opportunities and personal and professional success.

Scully co-founded Howard Bank, which became Baltimore’s largest locally based bank. She served as chair and CEO until the bank was recently sold to F.N.B. Corp., the parent of First National Bank of Pennsylvania, for $418 million. That deal was announced in July.

During her 18 years with the bank, she grew its assets from $17 million to $2.6 billion. Scully previously worked in leadership and management roles for First National Bank of Maryland, which became Allfirst Financial, where she led international growth. She told The Baltimore Sun last year that she founded the bank in 2004 to help small and medium-sized businesses and others create legacies.

Scully said in the announcement she was looking for a new opportunity to make an impact. She said her liberal arts education has been key to serving in leadership roles and building relationships throughout her career.

“This opportunity at Loyola offers an important intersection of the expertise that I’ve built up over the years, the experiences that I’ve had, and — very importantly — the networks I’ve built,” Scully said.

Part of her role will be to “listen to what the faculty are looking to do and then take that out into the business community with the connections I have,” she said.

Scully serves as vice chair of the Greater Baltimore Committee and serves on the boards for the Enoch Pratt Free Library, Mount St. Joseph High School and the Inner Arbor Trust, which manages Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods in Columbia. At Loyola, Scully has been a trustee and member of the Sellinger Board of Sponsors.

“Mary Ann Scully has had tremendous business success throughout her career, and she brings to the role a wealth of expertise and experience in forging relationships,” said Robert Cawley, a Loyola trustee who co-chaired the university’s search committee.