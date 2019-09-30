The privately held company based in Los Angeles said Sunday it will close up to 178 stores in the U.S. As of the bankruptcy filing, the company operated about 800 stores globally, including more than 500 stores in the U.S. The retailer has seven Baltimore-area stores, including at Mondawmin Mall and The Gallery in Baltimore, Westfield Annapolis mall, The Mall in Columbia, Arundel Mills in Hanover, Towson Town Center and White Marsh Mall.