Howard Bank, Baltimore’s largest local bank, agrees to takeover by FNB

“Howard Bank has long committed to building our relevance to our stakeholders as well as our impact on our communities. FNB, in turn, has a long-standing reputation in Maryland as a premier financial institution that is similarly committed to building meaningful relationships with its clients and communities,” said Mary Ann Scully, Howard Bancorp’s chairman and CEO. “Our partnership will add enviable scale and greater access to a comprehensive set of products, services and broader in-market expertise that we believe will result in an enhanced customer experience for both our core commercial base and our growing retail clientele.”