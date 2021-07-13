Howard Bank, Baltimore’s largest local bank, agrees to takeover by FNB

Howard Bank, Baltimore’s largest locally based bank, will be absorbed by F.N.B. Corp., the parent of First National Bank, in a deal valued at $418 million.
Pittsburgh-based FNB will pay about $21.48 a share for all of the stock of Howard Bankcorp.
Baltimore-based Howard Bank has approximately $2.6 billion in total assets and 13 branches across the Baltimore region.
The acquisition of Howard and its roughly $2 billion in deposits will about double FNB’s deposit market share in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area.
“FNB and Howard share a deep cultural commitment to client and community service,” said Vincent J. Delie Jr., FNB’s chairman, president and CEO. “Combined, we will have the sixth largest deposit share in the Baltimore market, reinforcing our strong presence and presenting our organizations with the opportunity to deliver an enhanced experience for our customers, communities and dedicated teams.”
The merger must be approved by banking regulators and shareholders of Howard Bancorp who will receive 1.8 shares of FNB stock for every Howard share they own.
Shares of Howard Bancorp were up $4.35 to $19.96 each in Tuesday afternoon trading.
“Howard Bank has long committed to building our relevance to our stakeholders as well as our impact on our communities. FNB, in turn, has a long-standing reputation in Maryland as a premier financial institution that is similarly committed to building meaningful relationships with its clients and communities,” said Mary Ann Scully, Howard Bancorp’s chairman and CEO. “Our partnership will add enviable scale and greater access to a comprehensive set of products, services and broader in-market expertise that we believe will result in an enhanced customer experience for both our core commercial base and our growing retail clientele.”
After the merger, expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, FNB will have about $41 billion in assets and $32 billion in deposits.
FNB currently has nearly 340 banking branches throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.