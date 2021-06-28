Maryland consulting firm that warned of Florida condo damage says repairs were underway but had not on cracked concrete

The Maryland consulting firm that had warned of structural damage to the Miami-area condominium tower that collapsed Thursday morning said repairs were underway on the roof but restoration of cracked and broken concrete in the building had not yet begun.
Sparks-based Morabito Consultants, which found significant cracks and breaks in the luxury oceanfront building’s concrete during a 2018 inspection, said the condo association hired it again last June to develop a repair and restoration plan.
“We at Morabito Consultants are saddened by the tragic events that have occurred at Champlain Towers South Condominium,” the firm said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this event.”
The 12-story, 130-apartment building collapsed during the early morning hours Thursday while many residents likely were asleep. At least 10 people have been confirmed dead in the wreckage, while about 150 remain missing.
“At the time of the building collapse, roof repairs were underway, but concrete restoration had not yet begun,” said Morabito’s statement, which noted that the firm offers engineering consulting but not construction-related contracting. “We are deeply troubled by this building collapse and are working closely with the investigating authorities to understand why the structure failed.”
It’s still not clear why the building collapsed or whether any of the structural issues identified Morabito were related to what happened.
The firm had been hired by the condo association in 2018 to assess the integrity of the high-end condominium complex, in which residents had been complaining about water leaking into their units. The consultant, with nearly four decades of experience inspecting high-rise residential and commercial buildings, schools and healthcare facilities, was retained to prepare a 40-year recertification of the building, as required by Miami-Dade County and the town of Surfside.
The nine-page report in 2018 detailed “significant cracks and breaks in the concrete, which required repairs to to ensure the safety of the residents and the public,” the firm said in its statement. The report also found that failed waterproofing beneath the pool was “causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas.”
The consultant sent its report to the condo association on Oct. 8, 2018, outlining recommendations and and estimate of costs of repairs.
Kenneth S. Direktor, an attorney representing the condominium association told The New York Times that the repairs the consulting firm recommended had been scheduled to begin soon. Direktor told the newspaper that the condominium’s board of directors and other residents had not realized that the structural issues were a serious threat.
The condo association hired Morabito again last June to prepare a detailed plan for repairs and restoration.
Condo owners were facing a July 1 deadline to start making payments toward more than $9 million in major repairs that Morabito recommended, the Associated Press reported. Owners were required to pay from $80,000 for a one-bedroom unit to about $330,000 for a penthouse, to be paid all at once or in installments, the AP said.
Adalberto Aguero, a resident whose apartment was spared, told the Associated Press he had just taken out a loan to cover his $80,000 bill.
“I figured I would pay it off after they fixed the building. I didn’t want to pay it off before because you never know,” Aguero told the Associated Press, adding that he pulled paperwork to make the installment payments a day after Thursday’s collapse. “I said cancel everything.”
Installing new pavers and waterproofing the pool deck and building entrance would cost $1.8 million, with another $1 million going to “structural repairs” and “planter landscaping,” according to a condo board email obtained by The Associated Press.
The family-owned Morabito firm, which has offices in Sparks and Palm Beach Gardens in Florida, has worked on high-visibility projects in the Baltimore area, including renovations of the Hippodrome Theatre and Maryland Science Center, according to the company website.
A spokesman for the firm said the consultants had no comment beyond the statement.
Latest Business
In the statement, Morabito said it wanted to thank the first responders and search-and-rescue teams “who are working tirelessly to save the lives of the many who are are still unaccounted for.”