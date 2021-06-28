Maryland consulting firm that warned of Florida condo damage says repairs were underway but had not on cracked concrete

The firm had been hired by the condo association in 2018 to assess the integrity of the high-end condominium complex, in which residents had been complaining about water leaking into their units. The consultant, with nearly four decades of experience inspecting high-rise residential and commercial buildings, schools and healthcare facilities, was retained to prepare a 40-year recertification of the building, as required by Miami-Dade County and the town of Surfside.