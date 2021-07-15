Baltimore tech firm Fearless wins major federal contract

Fearless, a Baltimore software company that has grown to a 140-person firm, has won a lucrative federal contract worth as much as $120 million from a division of the federal government’s General Services Administration.
The blanket purchase agreement — a streamlined deal that allows the government to order services from Fearless as needed, without having to allow other companies to bid on each project — with the government’s Technology Transformation Services runs for five years, according to a Thursday news release sent from the company. Fearless said it will focus its work on application development, data science, product, delivery, and quality assurance.
“This is a very exciting opportunity for our team because it allows [Technology Transformation Services] to support government customers within and outside the GSA,” said Greg Godbout, Fearless’ director of digital services and business development, in a statement.
Founded in 2009 by Delali Dzirasa, the spouse of Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, the company will support President Joe Biden’s administration’s goals of streamlining governmental operations and investing in digital services. The federal contract is expected to lead to more growth for Fearless.
Fearless, which worked out of offices in Baltimore before the coronavirus pandemic, has a number of federal contracts, including with the Small Business Administration, the Department of Defense and the Air Force. It also has worked with city government officials, creating a dashboard to track so-called “hot spots” for opioid overdoses.
This article may be updated.