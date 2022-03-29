Fanatics to open distribution center in Harford County employing 135 people

Ravens fans ordering a Lamar Jackson jersey at the last minute for their tailgate are in luck.

The sports merchandise company Fanatics plans to open a 550,000-square-foot distribution center in Harford County employing 135 people that will ship jerseys and other gear direct to consumers.

Advertisement

The Maryland Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that Fanatics will make improvements to a leased facility in Aberdeen and open the distribution center later this year.

“We are pleased to welcome Fanatics to Harford County with this significant new distribution center,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement. “The region has announced several successful distribution and logistics projects over the past year, and we believe Fanatics will continue contributing to this growing sector and help keep Maryland open for business.”

Advertisement

Fanatics bills itself as the “ultimate one-stop sports fan destination,” selling apparel for pro sports teams and other collectibles through its website.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

The Department of Commerce said in a news release that the Fanatics distribution center could qualify for about $1.5 million in conditional tax credits, with $675,000 from the Job Creation Tax Credit and $862,500 from the More Jobs Marylanders Tax Credit. Fanatics also is eligible for up to $5,000 in workforce training grants annually through Harford County, the release said.

A Fanatics spokesman said the company already has its name up on the warehouse, which is located at 727 Old Philadelphia Road in Aberdeen, close to Interstate 95.

Fanatics Chief Customer Officer Lonnie Phillips said locating in Harford County was an easy decision. The company was looking to place a distribution center somewhere that could access the Northeast easily and speed up its delivery time.

“Somebody wants to order something on a Thursday and have it for the game Sunday,” Phillips said.

Harford County was one of about a dozen areas the company looked at, Phillips said, but it was always at the top of the list because of its labor pool, access to transportation, community characteristics and more.

“We really like to get engaged and involved in the community,” Phillips said.

Phillips said Fanatics is excited about the new center, which will have traditional warehouse jobs as well as support staff such as human resources and information technology.