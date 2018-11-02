Facebook's Community Boost digital training prorgram coming to city this month

Facebook has finalized plans to bring its Community Boost digital training program to Baltimore this month.

The three-day program aimed at small businesses, entrepreneurs and job seekers will take place Nov. 12 through Nov. 14 at The Lord Baltimore Hotel downtown. The social media giant announced in June that it had selected Baltimore as one of the program’s host cities.

Community Boost will visit 50 cities this year.

The Baltimore session will include a series of free seminars and workshops designed to help businesses develop digital skills and use Facebook more effectively as a marketing tool to “better compete in the new economy.”

A kick-off event will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Nov. 12 with comments from Facebook leaders and a panel of local small business owners. Registration is free.

In another initiative to help spread digital skills, Facebook had announced in August it will work with the National Urban League to offer training in social media strategy and digital marketing in Baltimore and a dozen other cities. Training for that initiative will start next year.

