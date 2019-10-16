Exelon has named Calvin Butler Jr., the CEO of Baltimore Gas & Electric, the interim CEO of Exelon Utilities.
Butler’s appointment comes after Anne Pramaggiore retired from her position as senior executive vice president and CEO of Exelon Utilities.
In a news release, Exelon said Butler will continue to serve as BG&E’s CEO while in his new role.
“Mr. Butler is an 11-year veteran of Exelon and has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the utilities industry and in regulatory, legislative and public affairs,” the company wrote.
“Calvin has established an excellent track record of successfully executing on BGE’s strategic initiatives, including driving meaningful improvements in customer service, safety and reliability, and delivering solid financial results,” wrote Christopher M. Crane, Exelon’s president and CEO.