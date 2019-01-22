Esskay Orioles Franks — a Baltimore mainstay — to disappear soon from Camden Yards, store shelves

Esskay Orioles Franks, the hot dog once made in Baltimore and long devoured at Orioles games, will disappear soon from store shelves, the brand’s owner said Tuesday.

“Our organization has made the difficult decision to discontinue Esskay hotdogs,” said Chad McFadden, Esskay brand manager for Smithfield Foods, in an email. “We will continue to make Esskay deli meat and chipped beef products, which can be found in Baltimore-area grocery stores.”

Virginia-based Smithfield, a $15 billion privately held global food company with a portfolio of dozens of brands that sometimes compete with one another, has been trying to reduce expenses and duplication.

Esskay hot dogs, sold only in the Baltimore region, represent less than 1 percent of the volume of the company’s packaged meats, the company said.

Discontinued production means that for the first time in decades, Esskay hot dogs will no longer be sold at Orioles games. Several regional and national brands have expressed interest in bringing hot dogs to Camden Yards, which has expanded its hot dog offerings to include kosher and other options.

The ball club plans to choose a new brand, which will be announced with other new food and beverage offering before the start of the season.

The Baltimore Ravens, which had served Esskay hot dogs at M&T Bank Stadium since it opened in 1998, replaced the brand with Dietz & Watson in 2010.

Esskay hot dogs, promoted by former Orioles great Cal Ripken Jr. in the 1980s, were made in Baltimore until 1985, when Smithfield bought the brand. In 1993, Smithfield shut down the 72-year-old Baltimore ham and sausage making plant on East Baltimore Street in Baltimore Highlands that employed 500 people.

Esskay’s long run at Baltimore baseball games almost came to a halt in 1984. A new concession vendor at the old Memorial Stadium planned to replace Esskay beef-and-pork hot dogs with Perdue chicken franks, but former Mayor William Donald Schaefer intervened with a phone call, the Baltimore Sun reported.

“His message was very clear, and the message was to continue using the Esskay hot dog,” Harry Belinger, a spokesman for vendor ARA Leisure Services Inc., told The Sun in 1984.

Ripken, then Orioles shortstop and the 1983 American League Most Valuable Players, signed a five year contract in April 1984 with then Esskay owner Schluderberg-Kurdle Co. Inc. to make live appearances for the meat packer and star in print and broadcast advertisements.

Esskay was founded in 1858 by German immigrant William Schluderberg and became Schluderberg-Kurdle — (S and K) in 1919, according to the brand’s website. The former Baltimore plant was built in 1919 and 1920 with upgrades through the late 1950s.

