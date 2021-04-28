Catonsville-based Erickson Living becomes Erickson Senior Living, plans $3 billion in new U.S. development

Erickson Living, a Catonsville-based operator of retirement communities, is changing its name to Erickson Senior Living and planning $3 billion in new development across the United States.
Erickson, which runs 20 communities in 11 states, including Charlestown in Catonsville and Oak Crest in Parkville, plans to build 5,000 new apartment units in new and existing communities.
The company said it is adding “Senior” to its name to reflect its identity serving a population that’s projected to double to 98 million people by 2060. All communities include independent living units, assisted living and nursing homes.
The re-branding “reflects our commitment to the people that we come to work every day to serve,” said Tom Neubauer, executive vice president of sales, marketing and communications. “It helps with our identity... understanding who we are and what we do.”
In Maryland, Erickson is in the early stages of developing a new continuing care community in western Howard County that eventually could have about 1,000 units.
It also plans to begin redeveloping Marriott International’s current global headquarters in Bethesda into a retirement community next year after the hospitality company relocates its corporate offices. That community also eventually will offer about 1,000 units. Those projects are in addition to the current push to build 5,000 units.
Erickson plans to open its newest community this summer in North Naples, Florida, and another outside Richmond, Virginia, late next year.