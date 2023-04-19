Regional hub of national entrepreneurship center launched at Morgan State University

A national entrepreneurship center that supports Black business owners has launched a regional hub at Morgan State University to help students and community members start and expand businesses.

The Howard University and PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship, a Washington-based initiative of PNC Bank, will mark the start of the regional hub with a kick-off event Wednesday at Morgan.

The program on the northeast Baltimore campus is one of four newly created regional entrepreneurship hubs that will form a larger network in the nation’s dozens of historically black colleges and universities and underserved communities near those institutions.

Besides Morgan, other hubs are being started at Howard University in Washington, Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta and Texas Southern University in Houston.

Programs at Morgan and the other hubs will focus on education, research and business outreach to help youth, college students and Black business owners start and expand businesses. The ultimate goal is to boost employment and generational wealth in Black communities, PNC said.

“Entrepreneurism is really a huge part of economic development regionally,” said Laura Gamble, regional president of PNC Bank for Greater Maryland, in an interview. “We want to see new business formation. We want to see people getting hired, people having more opportunities for building generational wealth.”

The Howard/PNC entrepreneurship center, based at Howard, was first announced in 2021, funded by a five-year, $16.8 million grant from The PNC Foundation. The center recently hired a national executive director and is just beginning to roll out programs through its hub system.

Morgan’s hub will be housed out of the university’s Graves School of Business and Management.

Mary Foster, a professor in Morgan’s business school who will lead the hub’s management committee, said research shows Black Americans often have strong interests in starting businesses but struggle to overcome barriers such as lack of access to education, experience and capital.

“The whole purpose of this investment is to reduce those barriers and those obstacles to success in the world of entrepreneurship,” Foster said in an interview.

One initiative, launched in February, will aim to help low-income people start businesses through a 10-month program, Foster said. The center also expects to connect people with resources such as retired executives who can act as consultants.

“We are looking at where are the gaps in the Baltimore region and Maryland and how can we use this program to fill those gaps,” she said. “Our intention is not to duplicate what other people are doing but to introduce unique programs that are needed in the communities in which the HBCUs live.”

Programs will be open to undergraduate and graduate students, regardless of major; faculty and staff; and people in the broader Baltimore-area community who want to start or find ways to expand a business, she said.

Entrepreneurial hubs are part of PNC Bank’s larger $88 billion community benefits plan that also focuses on issues such as boosting homeownership and access to small business loans, Gamble said.

She said Morgan made sense as a hub site because the university’s mid-Atlantic location complements other network hub locations around the U.S. and because PNC has worked with the university and its students.

“We think that having access to an entrepreneurial programming and education will help really set these students apart,” Gamble said.