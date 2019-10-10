The owners of the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore plan to develop a 4,000-seat concert venue in the proposed entertainment district between the casino and M&T Bank Stadium.
The Paramount Baltimore would be built on the site of a dilapidated warehouse at 1300 Warner Street along what is a gritty and largely empty corridor.
“The goal of project is to create a sense of place, a unique place,” said Matt Herbert of Design Collective, which is designing the building. “People will enjoy this place not just for the specific performance, ... they will be coming to a place to enjoy this district and what happens to be a fun show tonight.”
Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Caves Valley Partners have spent millions to buy property in recent years around the casino and the group has rights to city-owned land now used for Ravens’ stadium parking and the BARCS animal shelter that is moving to Cherry Hill.
The casino announced last year that it would give up rights to a portion of that property so the city can sell it to Topgolf, a chain of high-tech driving ranges. City officials said the groundbreaking for Topgolf is now likely in the spring.
Nearby, other developers plan to reopen a new iteration of Hammerjacks, the venerable Baltimore concert hall and club. And a local brewery called Checkerspot Brewing Co. opened last year.
City leaders have pushed for new uses for the area that is largely separated from South Baltimore by train tracks and road overpasses. They are calling it the “southern gateway” to Baltimore, and the goal is to improve the fortunes of not just the casino but the city generally.
The casino has lagged the performance of the state’s top two casinos: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County and Live Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County, state figures show.
The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported last week that Horseshoe’s revenue slipped 10 percent in September to $18.5 million, compared to a year earlier. Overall, the $142 million in September revenues from all casinos was down just over 1 percent compared with the same month last year.
The casino, completed in 2014, was the catalyst for the newest projects. But Caves Valley has developed many properties in Baltimore County and more recently refurbished the Cross Street Market and built the mix-used project Stadium Square, both nearby in South Baltimore’s Federal Hill.
City officials say the Topgolf and the new project will spur more development.
“This entertainment venue at 1300 Warner Street along with Topgolf will serve as an anchor in an ongoing effort to create a vibrant entertainment corridor along Warner Street,” said Kim Clark, executive vice president of the Baltimore Development Corp., the city’s development agency, in a statement. “These anchors will not only serve as a catalyst to attract other entertainment and nightlife venues, they will create jobs and increase the tax base.”
The new concert hall has a development cost of about $50 million and also will have retail space, potentially a restaurant. The concert hall, which will aim to book a variety of national acts, is expected to also have a private music club.
The old warehouse on the site now is too run down to save, according to the design team, which presented a modern industrial design for the concert hall Thursday to the city’s architectural review board, the Urban Design and Architectural Advisory Panel
Arthur Adler, a principal in the development team with Caves Valley, declined to comment about the project.
The development group bought the building in 2017 for $4.8 million, state land records show. The new 80,000-square-foot concert venue is expected to break ground in the spring and open in 2021, according to a prepared statement from the developers.
“We’re excited at the prospect of another world-class venue in the Southern Gateway as part of our vision for the Warner Street redevelopment," said Randall Conroy, the Horseshoe’s senior vice president and general manager, in a statement. "This concept has the potential to complement the dynamic entertainment experience available at Horseshoe Baltimore and being planned for Topgolf Baltimore.”