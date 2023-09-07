Federal agency sues Verizon Maryland for disability discrimination

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A federal employment rights agency has accused Verizon Maryland of discriminating against a disabled manager by not allowing him to compete for jobs compatible with his disability.

Verizon violated federal law when it refused to allow a manager who suffered from hypertension to compete for vacant positions within the company, forcing him to quit, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a lawsuit it announced Thursday.

A Verizon spokesperson could not be reached immediately Thursday morning.

The employee asked to move to a field position or to an alternate management job to accommodate his disability, according to the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt. Verizon would not allow him to compete for a field position opening he had held previously, telling him he would have to resign and re-apply in six months. Medical needs forced the worker to resign after no accommodations were offered, the lawsuit said.

The agency, which said it attempted to reach a settlement, is charging the telecommunications company with violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Employers must be flexible and work in a spirit of problem solving and cooperation when responding to ADA accommodation requests,” said Rosemarie Rhodes, director of the agency’s Baltimore field office. “When an assignment is incompatible with an employee’s disability, other assignments must be considered.”