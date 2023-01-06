Some hope for revival at rundown Baltimore shopping center where five teens were shot

Not far from where blood dried on the pavement and police marked the fallen shell casings, Lashelle Bynum pointed to a vacant lot in West Baltimore.

That was the toy store where they bought Slinkys and Play-Doh. Nearby was the ice cream shop her mother patronized every year for Bynum’s birthday party. Then there was the massive Hothschild Kohn department store. Past the broken pavement, rusting poles, and abandoned storefronts was the movie theater where she saw her first horror flick, and below it was the bowling alley.

Edmondson Village Shopping Center had everything her community needed. Bynum, now 63, spent hours as a child riding bikes in the parking lot with other kids. Neighbors became friends there, she said, and everybody called it “The Village.”

Of course she remembers the shoe store at the end of the shopping center, a store that famously featured pet monkeys behind its windows. Now it’s a Popeyes fast food restaurant, outside of which five teens were shot in a hail of gunfire Wednesday morning. Deanta Dorsey, a 16-year-old student at Edmondson-Westside High School across the street, died.

The shooting was one of the lowest points in the 76-year history of Edmondson Village Shopping Center, considered one of the country’s oldest suburban shopping centers.

Bynum believes there’s no way a deadly mass shooting could have taken place at The Village of her childhood.

“I can relive it all in my head,” Bynum said on Friday. “To see it now, it’s upsetting, especially if you’re somebody who cares about the history and cares about what it used to be.”

There are plans to redevelop the iconic shopping center, where every storefront now has metal security shutters. A Chicago-based developer has a contract in place to buy the aging shopping center, and the city has committed $8 million to the project.

But Bynum said she and other nearby residents are skeptical. She’s lived through decades of broken promises.

When the Edmondson Village Shopping Center opened in 1947, it was a marvel. Designed in the style of Colonial Williamsburg, the shopping center had acres of parking and drew shoppers from across the city — especially when decked out in lights for Christmas.

At the time, residents of the surrounding neighborhoods were predominantly white, according to a book by W. Edward Orser called “Blockbusting in Baltimore: The Edmondson Village Story.” According to Orser, about 20,000 white residents fled the rowhouse communities of Edmondson Village between 1955 and 1965 as speculators induced homeowners to sell their houses at rock-bottom prices, then sold the houses at a premium to incoming Black residents.

Bynum’s mother was one of those early Black homeowners, Bynum said, buying a home just a handful of blocks from the shopping center in the 1960s.

“The Village was just such a beautiful place and it had everything,” she said. “I mean from clothes to shoes to food and just a beautiful sight within itself.”

Bynum doesn’t remember a singular event that changed the shopping center — just a slow gradual decline as stores left the area. Newer shopping centers and malls siphoned business from the Edmondson Village Shopping Center.

As early as the 1970s, its ownership was coming under fire for the deteriorating condition of the shopping center. There have been several major fires and it has long been criticized for attracting crime. It has since changed hands multiple times, most recently in 2006. Pikesville-based America’s Realty bought the property for $14 million in partnership with Ira Miller of Miller Investments.

The firms planned to spend $2.5 million to $3 million fixing up the center and filling vacancies.

“I see the potential that the center can be back to what it was many years ago,” said Carl Verstandig, CEO of America’s Realty, in 2006. “The goal is to make this a complete shopping experience. As long as you provide services, people do not go out of the area.”

There were other reasons to be hopeful around that time. Edmonson Village was supposed to be a stop on the Red Line, the proposed east-west light rail line. Nearby, a long-planned residential development called the Uplands started in 2006. But Republican Gov. Larry Hogan eventually quashed the Red Line and the Uplands remains only partially built.

Now, there is reason again to be hopeful. A Chicago-based developer is buying the shopping center, and the city has carved out $12 million of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to finish the Uplands and another $8 million for the center’s redevelopment.

Still, Bynum is skeptical.

“There’s been so many broken promises,” Bynum said. “I’m still here and I still would like to see it, but I’m scared to get my hopes up.”

She isn’t the only one.

Lyneir Richardson is the CEO of Chicago TREND, which has a contract to buy the shopping center. He’s facing resistance from some nearby homeowners as he seeks their consent to amend a covenant agreement that governs the shopping center. Amending this covenant — which was originally intended to keep Black families from buying into the area — is key to some of his redevelopment plans, he said.

He still needs 25 more signatures.

“I’ve literally had seven community meetings,” Richardson said. “The shopping center has been bad so long that some of the senior citizens don’t believe it can be good again.”

At one community meeting, Richardson said he asked residents a question.

“What could I do here that would be worse than what you already have?” he said. “And somebody raised their hand and said, ‘The only thing you can do worse than what we already have is make a whole lot of promises and not keep them.’”

Richardson said he has tried temper expectations. He declined to disclose the sales price, but said Chicago TREND is planning a multiphase, multiyear redevelopment for the shopping center that will total about $15 million. He called it a “modernization” that would hopefully bring a sit-down restaurant, a bank and other amenities. There are also plans to construct a senior housing building in the rear of the center.

“We’re not promising Cheesecake Factory and Nordstrom’s,” he said. “But we’re also not expecting three ‘dollar stores’ and all fast-food restaurants, right? Our plan is to tell the story about the strength of the neighborhood and persuade high-quality retailers that there is opportunity for them to do business in this neighborhood.”

Richardson said Wednesday’s shooting renews the urgency for getting this deal done, saying the vacancies and disrepair encourages violence to fester.

“Right now, Edmondson Village Shopping Center is one big-ass broken window,” he said. “It’s a magnet that attracts crime and creates an environment where people come and break more windows … but it doesn’t have to be that way.”

The current ownership did not respond to a request for comment.

Bradley Buslik, a spokesman for H&R Retail which handles leasing for the shopping center, called it a “phenomenal asset” and said his firm was not involved in the negotiations to sell it.

Democratic City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett represents the area around the shopping center. He started advocating for either renovations or an ownership change nearly a decade ago, when he was still a community association member.

Burnett said he worked with Mayor Brandon Scott’s administration to pressure the owners to do something. This proposed sale, in conjunction with the city’s $8 million pledge, gives him hope.

“There’s some momentum finally when resources come into a community that has sorely needed it for a long time,” he said. “Obviously redevelopment takes time and planning takes time. These deals aren’t things that change immediately overnight, and I would hope that folks are patient in the process.”

As for Bynum, she’s not moving from the neighborhood. Her 87-year-old mother still owns her house on Augusta Avenue and her 36-year-old daughter recently bought a home on the same street. Bynum is eager to meet Richardson, the prospective developer, and plans to get involved in her community association now that she’s retired from her photography business.

Still, Bynum said would love to pick up her camera again — this time for personal reasons.

“I want to photograph the documentation of the coming back; the construction of ‘The Village,’” she said. “Because this used to be a beautiful place.”