Eddie’s of Roland Park plans to renovate North Baltimore store on Roland Avenue

Eddie’s of Roland Park, a fixture in North Baltimore for nearly eight decades, plans a multiphase renovation of its Roland Avenue supermarket.
The family-owned grocer, known for prepared foods and gourmet catering, has been working for several years on plans to update the store, said Michael Schaffer, Eddie’s vice president and third-generation co-owner.
The grocer, founded as “Victor’s Market,” by Victor Cohen in 1944, has continued to thrive despite the challenges of the past year, the company said. The business also operates a store on North Charles Street.
Construction on the Roland Avenue store will start next month and take up to 15 months, with the store remaining open during the remodel. The facade will be updated with a large, steel cantilevered canopy over the main entrance that will offer a shaded spot for seating and outdoor events.
“This store was destined to be a place for gathering,” said Nancy Cohen, president, co-owner and daughter of founder Cohen. “This store is rich with history, and we hope to share some of that story through the interiors.”
The upgrade will add windows, new shelving and fixtures, and an exposed wood ceiling. Circulation will be improved with wider aisles and nearly 1,000 additional square feet of retail space.
Full-service departments such as the deli, bakery, cheese, coffee and gourmet-to-go sections will be upgraded with new equipment and modernized signage. The produce section’s salad bar will be expanded and the wine and spirits department will be centralized.