Eddie’s Market of Charles Village closing Dec. 30 after decades as a neighborhood staple

Eddie’s Market of Charles Village, a longtime Baltimore staple with a solid cast of regular customers, is closing its doors for good on Dec. 30.
Owner Jerry Gordon, whose family has been running Eddie’s markets for decades, said he has been planning the closure for months. He has plans for retirement that include visiting his out-of-state children more.
“It’s a bittersweet moment for me,” said Gordon, who turns 73 in January. “I started working at Eddie’s when I was 15 as a student at Baltimore City College. I have worked very hard for a long, long time.”
Gordon said none of his family members have interest in following in his footsteps.
He has sold the property to MCB Real Estate, a local firm with a portfolio of shopping centers and some residential buildings. P. David Bramble, MCB’s managing partner, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Gordon said all inquiries about the building’s future should be directed to MCB.
“I trust they will deal with this property in way that reflects their long-term commitment to this neighborhood,” Gordon said.
Eddie’s markets have strong customer bases and deep ties to the Baltimore area. As many as 26 Eddie’s markets once operated in the area, though that number has since been reduced. Eddie’s of Roland Park is not closing, spokesman Jared Earley said.
This article will be updated.