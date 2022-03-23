Village of Cross Keys plans new restaurant: Baltimore native to open Easy Like Sunday for brunch, lunch by next spring

Easy Like Sunday, a restaurant specializing in breakfast and lunch, will be coming to the Village of Cross Keys by next spring.

Caves Valley Partners, owner and developer of the retail, residential and office complex in North Baltimore, said Wednesday it signed a lease with the restaurant owners for the 2,700-square-foot space where Village Square Cafe recently closed.

The restaurant plans to serve breakfast, lunch and brunch, with a focus on locally-sourced ingredients and gourmet coffees.

“We love brunch,” Sean MacCuish, the restaurant’s owner with his wife, Anna, said in an announcement.

The owners, who also operate an Easy Like Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina, expect the menu to include dishes such as shrimp and grits, blueberry ricotta lemon pancakes, fried chicken and cornmeal pancakes and craft mimosas and cocktails.

“We don’t like to get too far away from the classics, because every breakfast lover can appreciate the simplicity of pancakes and eggs — it’s the use of quality ingredients such as cage-free eggs and 100% maple syrup that makes all the difference,” MacCuish said.

Anna MacCuish grew up in Baltimore, where her family operated the G&A Restaurant. Sean MacCuish, the head chef, comes from San Diego and has worked in the restaurant industry since he was 16. The couple plans to move their family to Baltimore.

Arsh Mirmiran, who is leading redevelopment for Caves Valley, said the tenant will help continue the center’s longstanding tradition as a brunch meeting spot.

“Easy Like Sunday is a perfect fit for Cross Keys,” Mirmiran said in an announcement. “The vibe, the local roots, and the creative menu will draw customers from throughout Baltimore.”

