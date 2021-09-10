East Baltimore developers to break ground on final, largest phase of Towns at Eager Park project

Baltimore officials will break ground Friday on the last and largest phase of a large-scale development project in East Baltimore that has been in progress for about two decades.
Work will start on a total of 64 new for-sale homes, 48 of them market-rate and 16 of them affordable. This is the third phase of the project, expected to be delivered in 2024.
The redevelopment of some 88 acres in the city’s Middle East neighborhood, near Johns Hopkins Hospital, aims to create 2,100 units of for-sale and rental housing, at both “affordable” and market-rate prices. It’s targeted for Hopkins students, staff and faculty members, as well as former and current residents of the area.
Hundreds of families were displaced for the redevelopment, given the promise of a path back to the neighborhood once construction was completed. But only a fraction of them have indicated they’ll return in surveys, and it remains uncertain how many more will want to come back.
The project is one of several ongoing rehabilitation efforts taking shape within city borders that officials promise will overhaul a blighted section of the city into a mixed-income community with affordable housing options. Like other ventures, it has been hailed as both transformative by city officials and developers as well as problematic by housing advocates and others who are critical of families being priced out.
Leading the revitalization effort, East Baltimore Development Inc., has countered that many of the area’s dwellings were vacant, and the residents who did remain were relieved to move away from a neighborhood in distress. About a third of the new housing units will be made “affordable” to rent or buy, according to EBDI officials, and aid has been offered to those who were relocated.
Plans for the project, stalled for years in unstable and uncertain economies, include grocery stores, more than one million square feet of life sciences research and office space, a community learning campus and early childhood center, green spaces and a park, according to the developers.
Hopkins is a partner in the growth, too, offering “live near your work” grants and helping fund the nearby Henderson-Hopkins Elementary/Middle School, which is operated and partially funded by the university’s School of Education. The institution also offered land for apartments, university officials said previously.
