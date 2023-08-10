Early Charm manufacturing opens in Pigtown, planning to create more than 100 jobs

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Early Charm, a company that creates, owns and operates businesses that commercialize new technologies, has opened a manufacturing facility in Southwest Baltimore where it plans to create 115 jobs over four years.

The company has leased more than 26,000 square feet at 1300 Bayard Street in Pigtown, where it plans to expand custom manufacturing operations to support 30 new ventures, Gov. Wes Moore announced Thursday.

Advertisement

“Investing in this new facility will allow Early Charm to continue growing its portfolio, boost manufacturing in local industry and make Maryland even more competitive,” Moore said in a statement.

Early Charm says it transforms scientific discoveries into sustainable and profitable businesses. The businesses serve industries such as advanced manufacturing, therapeutic drug design and engineered products.

Advertisement

The facility will make materials such as 3D printed plastic, metal, ceramic and biologic parts, nanofiber filters, membranes and textiles, flexible electronic components and flame-retardant textile inks, said Ken Malone, Early Charm’s CEO and co-founder, in Thursday’s announcement. Many of the products started as ideas at local universities.

“Baltimore has proven to be a great place for us to launch and grow ventures,” Malone said.

The company has been given two conditional loans to help with project costs, including $460,000 from the Maryland Department of Commerce and $100,000 from the Baltimore Development Corp. The company is eligible as well for other incentives and tax credits.