Domino Sugar resumes full operations eight days after fire at Baltimore refinery

The 99-year-old Domino Sugar refinery in Baltimore resumed full operations Wednesday after a fire burned down a giant on-site raw sugar shed, causing eight days of downtime to parts of its processes, the refinery’s owner announced.
Mickey Seither, senior vice president of operations for American Sugar Refining Inc., Domino’s parent company, said the refinery’s return to full operations in just over a week “is a credit to our expert team of engineers and our more than 500 employees who have been working around the clock.”
“We want to again express our gratitude to our employees, not only in Baltimore but across our network of facilities, and the Baltimore City Fire Department for their quick response, which spared the refinery itself from any damage,” Seither said in a statement.
The refinery, which is replacing its neon, rooftop sign with an LED replica, resumed partial operations two days after the fire on the afternoon of April 20. Those included processing the sugar already inside the facility and packaging and shipping retail and bulk products, the company said.
While the main raw sugar storage shed collapsed in the fire, the refinery has restored use to a secondary raw sugar shed on its property, the company said.