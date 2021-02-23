Xfinity data cap that would affect Marylanders is postponed by Comcast until 2022

Comcast announced last week that it is postponing implementation of new data caps on Xfinity internet customers in Maryland and elsewhere throughout the Northeast.
“We recognize that our data plan was new for our customers in the Northeast, and while only a very small percentage of customers need additional data, we are providing them with more time to become familiar with the new plan,” Comcast said in a Thursday news release.
Before postponing its implementation, Comcast planned to charge customers without unlimited plans up to $100 a month for data over 1.2 terabytes. And customers without an unlimited plan would be charged $10 plus tax for every 50 gigabytes beyond the new threshold, up to a monthly max of $100.
Advocates and local officials said the cap would exacerbate a lack of internet access in low-income households while Comcast argued it was “a massive amount of data” and that “a very small percentage” of customers would be affected.
Hundreds of thousands of people in Maryland don’t have access to high-speed internet. In Baltimore, close to 100,000 households — more than 40% of households — lack access, an Abell Foundation report found.
Initially, the company offered a three-month grace period starting last month before the caps were implemented. On Jan. 27, amid pressure, Comcast extended the grace period until the August bill.
Three Baltimore City Council members and the Baltimore Digital Equity Coalition sent a letter to Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh in January to ask for price-gouging investigations into the data caps.