A medispa, veterinary practice and interior design firm among tenants moving to The Village of Cross Keys

New tenants moving to The Village of Cross Keys in North Baltimore include a medi-spa, a veterinary practice and an interior design firm, the developer said Thursday.
Caves Valley Partners said it signed 20 leases and extensions, eight of them new, at the long-struggling retail, residential and office complex it acquired for $27 million a year ago from Ashkenazy Acquisitions Corp.
The developer plans to build additional retail space for an as-yet-unannounced food market. And through a joint venture, the owner has begun constructing a 350-unit upscale apartment building on part of the former Cross Keys Tennis Club and an adjacent parking lot.
New retail tenants announced Thursday include Numa Aesthetics, a specialized medi-spa, and Everhart Veterinary Medicine. Among new office tenants are Squadra Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund moving in later this year, and Aumen Asner Interior Design.
Some existing tenants that are staying include accounting firm Abrams, Foster, Nole & Williams and Fulton Bank.