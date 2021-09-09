Four new port cranes will halt boat, car traffic Thursday on way to Baltimore. They’ll barely fit under the bridges.

Traffic will halt Thursday on the Bay Bridge and the Key Bridge, as well as in the water below, while four new towering container cranes make their way on a ship to the Port of Baltimore.
At the end of their two-month voyage from China, the cranes will sail up the Chesapeake Bay and under the bridges aboard the 240-foot-long Zhen Hua 24 to their new home, Seagirt Marine Terminal.
Paid for by Ports America Chesapeake, which runs the terminal under a long-term lease with the state, the cranes will allow longshoremen to unload two massive container ships at once.
It’s the latest step toward doubling the port’s container capacity once the Howard Street Tunnel is expanded to allow freight trains to carry shipping containers stacked two-high. The $466 million tunnel project is expected to alleviate the port’s Achilles heel, putting it on even footing with its competitor East Coast ports in New York, Virginia and South Carolina.
Here are some facts and figures on Thursday’s special delivery at the port:
When will the cranes arrive?
The cranes are expected to pass under the Chesapeake Bay Bridge between 9:30 and 10 a.m., reach the Key Bridge around 11:30 p.m. or noon, and arrive at Seagirt around 1 p.m., weather permitting.
Traffic holds at the bridges are expected to last about 15-30 minutes.
Boaters will be restricted from “all navigable waters of the Chesapeake Bay and Patapsco River within 500 feet” of the vessel during its trip up the bay, according to the Coast Guard.
“No vessel or person would be permitted to enter the safety zone without obtaining permission from the [captain of the port] or a designated representative,” the Coast Guard said.
Just how tall are they?
Each crane stands at 450 feet tall, about 25 feet taller than the current Neo-Panamax container cranes delivered in 2012, according to the Port of Baltimore.
That’s just a few feet shorter than the One South Street tower, formerly known as the Alex Brown Building, downtown.
How much room does that leave under the Bay Bridge? The Key Bridge?
Not much. The cranes hang off each side of the ship, creating an overall beam of nearly 500 feet, and they are about 176 feet tall aboard the ship, according to the Coast Guard.
That leaves just about 10 feet of clearance under the Bay and Key bridges, which have clearances of about 186 and 185 feet, according to the state.
How much can the cranes lift? How far can they reach?
The 1,740-ton cranes can reach 23 containers across a container ship tied up at the Seagirt docks. Each crane can lift 187,500 pounds of cargo — roughly the weight of 13 elephants or 50 cars — at once.
Those cranes must weigh a ton!
That’s 1,740 tons, to be exact. That’s about 190 tons more than the last set of cranes.
They’re too enormous not to guzzle gas, though, right?
Nope. The new cranes are fully electric, and thus emit no diesel emissions, according to the Port of Baltimore.
When will they start moving cargo?
Ports America Chesapeake and International Longshoremen’s Association Local 333 crane operators will test the new cranes over the next few months before bringing them into service.
Latest Business
“They will be fully operational in the beginning of 2022,” said port spokesman Richard Scher.