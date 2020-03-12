Verizon prepares for more at-home Internet users amid coronavirus outbreak

Verizon is preparing for additional demand for at-home Internet and wireless use as more people likely will work and take online classes from home amid the spread of the new coronavirus.
Since the outbreak of the virus known as COVID-19 began, “the company has not seen a measurable increase in data usage,” Verizon said in a statement Thursday. “We recognize that more of our customers will be working remotely or taking classes online. Our networks are designed and built to accommodate times of high traffic and demand, and we are here to support our customers.”
The broadband Internet and wireless phone provider said “multiple layers of redundancy” have been built into the network to allow customers to communicate during critical periods.
“As a provider of essential communications products and services, maintaining the ability to effectively respond and react to a crisis is part of our “business as usual” operations,” the company said. “We fully expect to be able to maintain communications with our customers, when needed.”
The Baltimore region’s other large provider of at-home data services, Comcast, did not answer questions about its services or system capacity immediately.
In areas where a state of emergency has been declared, such as in Maryland, Verizon said it plans to keep stores open and technicians in the field, though that could change depending on guidance from local or state officials.
“With many businesses asking employees to work from home, we know the service we provide is critical to ensuring our customers can get their jobs done,” the statement said.
Verizon is urging its business and government customers to review continuity plans.
“For instance, many smartphones can be used as mobile hotspots which would provide an additional way to connect to the internet,” the company said. “Proper planning can help mitigate impact and assist with minimizing potential business disruptions.”
