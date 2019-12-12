The Cordish Cos., a Baltimore-based developer and casino operator, plans to bring fantasy and sports betting to its Live! Casino & Hotel properties and entertainment districts around the country by teaming up with FanDuel Group.
The sports betting platform says it has more than 8.5 million customers in 45 states and operates the biggest retail sportsbook in the world.
Sports betting will be offered first at Cordish’s Live Casino & Hotel Philadelpha and at Live! Casino in Westmoreland County, near Pittsburgh.
The two companies plan to pursue sports betting licenses and online gaming opportunities in Maryland, as well as in Washington and other places across the U.S. as legalized sports betting spreads across the country.
In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law that banned some states from offering sports betting, effectively allowing states to decide for themselves. Maryland’s largest casinos have pushed for legalization, though the matter has not yet moved forward in the General Assembly.
The Cordish-owned and operated Live Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills and the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore and MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County have all expressed interest.
Through the FanDuel partnership, Cordish plans to offer special promotions that will only be available at Live! properties, said Cordish Principal Joseph Weinberg.
“This partnership allows us to capitalize on the incredible success of sports betting to date," said Matt King, CEO of FanDuel Group, in the announcement.
Latest Business
FanDuel, based in New York, operates brands across gaming, sports betting, media and daily fantasy sports, including FanDuel, Betfair, US, DRAFT and TVG