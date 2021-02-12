Baltimore-based The Cordish Cos. opens Philadelphia casino and hotel

Baltimore-based The Cordish Cos. opened its latest Live-branded casino and hotel Thursday with an expansion into Philadelphia and the addition of pandemic-related protocols.
The opening of Live Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in South Philadelphia’s stadium district follows Cordish’s opening in November of Live Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania.
Cordish officials said they see the casino-resort as a good fit for a district anchored by professional sports teams in football, baseball, basketball and hockey.
The casino offers more than 2,100 slots and electronic table games as well as live-action table games, a poker room, a 12-story, 208-room hotel and dining and entertainment venues. They include The Prime Rib steakhouse, sports and gaming restaurant Sports & Social Philly, a FanDuel Sportsbook and Lounge retail location and the 10th Street Market food hall.
The facility has put in place a health and sanitation program that allows for social distancing, reduced occupancies and health and hygiene measures for guests and employees. It includes an air cleaning system that performs 12 air changes per hour throughout the casino floor.
The project is expected to generate more than $2 billion in economic stimulus to Philadelphia, along with $100 million in tax revenues for the city in its first five years of operation. The casino-hotel will employ up to 2,000 permanent workers.