Cordish Cos. to partner with rideshare company Lyft at properties in Baltimore, elsewhere

The Cordish Cos. plans to partner with the rideshare company Lyft at Power Plant Live in Baltimore and its other similar entertainment complexes around the country, the Baltimore-based company planned to announce Tuesday.

The multi-year deal will make Lyft the exclusive rideshare company at Power Plant in Baltimore and at Waterside District in Norfolk, Va.; Xfinity Live in Philadelphia, Pa.; Fourth Street Live in Louisville, Ky; and Power Plant at Hampton Roads in Hampton, Va.

Together, the company reports the centers log more than 50 million annual visitors and hosts thousands of events. Details about rideshare programs at each location will be released in coming months.

“We’re thrilled to serve as the exclusive ride share provider for Cordish, providing transportation for the millions of guests that visit Cordish dining, entertainment and sports-­anchored district properties each year,” said Kirk Safford, Lyft’s directoof City Partnerships.

