Constellation shareholders urged to reject TRC Capital’s mini-tender offer

Constellation Energy, the Baltimore-based energy producer, has become one of the latest companies targeted by Canadian firm TRC Capital Investment Corp. with a share purchase offer at a below-market price.

The energy company urged investors Wednesday to reject the investment firm’s so-called “mini-tender” offer. Such offers typically seek to acquire less than 5% of a company’s outstanding shares and avoid some federal securities regulations.

TRC offered April 1 to purchase up to 2 million shares of Constellation common stock at 4.26% below the price of shares on the date of the offer. TRC’s purchase target represents fewer than 1% of Constellation’s outstanding shares.

TRC has in the past made similar “mini-tender” offers at below-market value to public companies, including recently to shareholders of CSX Corp. and General Electric Co. Both companies urged shareholders to turn down the offer.

“Constellation does not endorse TRC’s mini-tender offer and recommends that its stockholders do not tender their shares in response to the offer because the price is lower than the current market price for Constellation’s shares,” the company said Wednesday.

Constellation urged stockholders who already have sold shares to withdraw them before the offer expires on May 4. Shares of Constellation were trading Wednesday afternoon at $59.59, up 59 cents each.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has warned investors about such offers at below-market-prices, used increasingly “to catch investors off guard.”

“Many investors who hear about mini-tender offers surrender their securities without investigating the offer, assuming that the price offered includes the premium usually present in larger, traditional tender offers,” the SEC says on its website.

Constellation became a standalone public energy company in February — and the largest public company headquartered in Baltimore — after separating from Exelon Corp., the owner of Baltimore Gas and Electric Co.