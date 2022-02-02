Constellation launches as a Baltimore-based public energy firm after splitting from BGE owner Exelon

Constellation said its nuclear energy fleet has run more than 94% of the time since 2013, which is 4% better than the industry average, and had a 2020 refueling outage duration of 22 days, 11 days below the industry average. The increase in carbon-free electricity from the plants equals taking more than 1.1 million passenger cars off the road each year, according to emissions data from the Environmental Protection Agency, the company said.