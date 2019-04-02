Gambrills concrete supplier acquires Annapolis Junction firm

Chaney Enterprises, a Gambrills-based ready-mix concrete and construction materials supplier, said Tuesday it has acquired PCS Concrete, an Annapolis Junction business that also has facilities in Sparrows Point, Westport, and Owings and Waldorf in Southern Maryland.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Chaney Enterprises said PCS’s 40 employees will join Chaney. Thomas Pittman, a former owner and president of PCS, will join Chaney’s executive team as a maintenance operations officer.

Chaney, a family-owned business founded in 1962, has supplied PCS with natural sand over the years. PCS is a supplier to commercial, residential and municipal projects, including Amazon’s two fulfillment centers in Baltimore.

“PCS has been an excellent customer and is now a great addition to Chaney,” said Francis "Hall" Chaney III, president of Chaney Enterprises, in an announcement. “Having worked at family-owned PCS Concrete, our newest employees exhibit the same grit and culture that we do.”

Chaney operates 23 ready-mixed concrete plants and nine sand and gravel facilities. Last year, Chaney opened BuilderUp, a building division formed by the merger of Dunkirk Supply and The Concrete Store. In 2017, Chaney acquired a ready-mix concrete plant in Bealeton, Va., built a ready-mix plant in Gainesville, Va., and added limestone to its product mix, which it transports by train from the company’s Waldorf plant.

