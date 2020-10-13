Widespread internet outages in Baltimore area Tuesday caused by cut cable in Virginia

Comcast and XfinityTV customers reported widespread internet and cable outages across the Baltimore and Washington region on Tuesday morning.
The company traced the problems to a fiber-optic cable that was cut in a car accident in Northern Virginia, said Kristie Fox, a Comcast spokeswoman for the D.C., Maryland and Virginia region.
A majority of the outage reports came out of Baltimore, Catonsville, Elkridge and Washington. According to the website Downdetector, a total of 6,520 cases of network outages were reported as of 11 a.m.
Fox said Tuesday afternoon that internet had fully been restored.
Baltimore-area residents took to social media to complain the internet, cable and phone failures.
The scale of the internet outage had many online workers and students disconnected from their jobs and schools.
“We apologize to any customers impacted as we know any time without service can be frustrating,” Fox added.
The problem was unrelated, Fox said, to a cut Verizon cable that caused the Virginia voter registration database to be down for several hours. Tuesday was the last day to register to vote in Virginia for the November election.