Comcast opens Canton store as part of retail expansion

Comcast opened an Xfinity store Monday in Canton, the second in the Baltimore area as the cable company looks to expand its retail presence and broaden the way consumers interact with its products and services.
The city store on Boston Street, near the Shops at Canton Crossing, joins an existing store at The Avenue at White Marsh in Baltimore County.
The newest location brings the cable TV company’s Maryland store count to 14, part of a network of 29 stores in a region including five states and Washington D.C.
Anthony DeMarco, senior director of retail sales for Comcast’s Beltway Region, said the company is always looking for chances to expand its stores.
“We are constantly evaluating areas and customer needs... and Baltimore is a big part of our strategy,” DeMarco said. “Consumers are looking for immersive experiences at retail, and [stores] are designed in a way to encourage customers to try products.”
Comcast began making a transition nearly a decade ago away from service centers where customers primarily could swap equipment or pay bills. Interactive retail stores of up to 4,000 square feet offer a place where consumers also can get demonstrations of Xfinity Mobile products, get help with devices or services such as Xfinity Home and buy accessories.
The White Marsh Xfinity store has been “very successful,” DeMarco said.