Baltimore-based Clapp Communications acquired by Arbutus direct marketing firm

Clapp Communications, a Baltimore-based advertising firm, has been acquired by Victory-360, a direct marketing firm based in Arbutus, the companies announced Tuesday.

Michael DeMos, owner of Victory-360, a direct marketing, market analysis and consulting firm, will become CEO of Clapp Communications. The firm founded in 2001 by Barb Clapp specializes in public relations, media buying, marketing and advertising, event planning and social media services.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Barb Clapp will continue working as a communications strategist and in client relations. The firm represents local, regional and national brands in sectors such as education, health care, government, associations, hospitality and economic development.

“I am so proud of the success we have delivered for our clients and the relationships we’ve built over the past two decades,” Clapp said in an announcement. “I am thrilled to see my company, Clapp Communications, continue to grow; through the melding of two successful companies to become formidable as one firm.”

The merged companies will operate under the Clapp Communications name out of consolidated offices on Falls Road in Baltimore. DeMos also owns V360 Fundraising, a fundraising consulting firm for nonprofits.

“The marriage of Clapp Communications and Victory-360 is a win for our clients and our associates, as our individual company’s strengths and services will provide a wider array of services,” DeMos said in a statement.

CAPTION The CIAA basketball tournaments will be played at Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena starting in 2021 according to sources familiar with the event. The CIAA basketball tournaments will be played at Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena starting in 2021 according to sources familiar with the event. CAPTION Cecil County is expecting Great Wolf Lodge to open a $200 million, 500-room waterpark resort in Perryville and some residents think it will be good for the area while others think it will bring traffic and crime. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Cecil County is expecting Great Wolf Lodge to open a $200 million, 500-room waterpark resort in Perryville and some residents think it will be good for the area while others think it will bring traffic and crime. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella