The boys on Baltimore City College’s varsity basketball team have something in common with NBA superstar Stephen Curry. They’re all underrated, but they persevere.
That’s the message behind an ad Under Armour unveiled Friday for its new Curry 7 basketball shoe. The Golden State Warriors point guard, the most recent design of his signature shoe and members of the boys varsity team all appear in a 30-second video airing this month in the UNDRTD campaign.
The campaign, created in-house at Baltimore-based Under Armour, compares the two-time MVP’s fight for recognition to struggles faced by players at City College, a high school girls team in Washington and on a women’s team in China. Under Armour said it selected the Baltimore team as “an underrated squad primed for a resurgence.”
Besides the City College team, shown going through drills, the video offers glimpses of the nationally ranked varsity girls team at St. John’s College High School, beset by injuries, and the newly assembled China women’s national 3x3 team.
“Even in the midst of success, underrated never really leaves you," Curry said in Under Armour’s announcement. "It’s always a part of you. So, I feel a real connection to these teams.”
The black, white and red Curry 7 UNDRTD shoe with Under Armour’s HOVR cushioning will be sold for $140 on UA.com, at Under Armour Brand House stores and at other stores.
The video will air as Curry’s resolve is once again put to the test. During Wednesday’s Golden State game against the Phoenix Suns, he fell and broke his left hand. Team officials told ESPN they will determine the athlete’s recovery timetable — and whether he needs surgery — after he undergoes an MRI and CT scan.
For now, Curry will at least play on in the Under Armour video, to be shown on TV in select cities and to post across the brand’s digital channels starting this month.