CIAA basketball tournament moving to Baltimore, sources say

Baltimore beat out Norfolk, Va., and Charlotte, N.C., to host the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s popular men’s and women’s basketball tournaments starting in 2021, source familiar with the event said.

The CIAA, comprised of 13 historically black colleges and universities, including Bowie State University in Maryland, has been looking at whether to move the event from Charlotte, which has hosted it since 2006.

While CIAA schools are smaller and play in the Division II, Charlotte officials report the event has been among its largest tourism events for the past 13 years, bringing in more than $50 million last year.

That makes the tournament highly coveted. CIAA officials previously said they were choosing between the three cities but have not confirmed the move.

Visit Baltimore officials also would not confirm the move, but Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford’s public schedule lists the “Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) bid announcement” for Tuesday morning.

The tournament could offset losses to Baltimore’s convention market in recent years, as several big events have left or indicated they have outgrown the city’s convention center. They include the Natural Products Expo East; Otakon, a Japanese anime and lifestyle convention; the National Athletic Trainers' Association; and the American Society of Human Genetics.

Several media sites, including HBCU Gameday and two Charlotte television stations, reported late Monday that the CIAA games would be played in Royal Farms Arena in downtown Baltimore for three years beginning in 2021. The tournament will remain in Charlotte this year and next year.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn