Baltimore scores CIAA basketball tournaments starting in 2021, with potential $50 million economic impact

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association plans to announce this morning that it will move its popular men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to Baltimore for three years beginning in 2021, potentially providing a huge economic boost from up to 150,000 people attending games, shows and forums during the weeklong event.

The CIAA is made up of smaller lower-division historically black colleges and universities, including Bowie State University in Maryland. Nonetheless its tournament week has provided Charlotte, N.C., with one of its largest annual tourism events in the 13 years the event’s been held there, with a reported annual economic impact exceeding $50 million.

Local tourism officials, who beat out counterparts in Norfolk, Va., and Charlotte, are banking on such spinoff from the tournament as well as positive marketing for the city after losing several major conventions in recent years.

“The CIAA basketball tournament is more than a basketball championship; it’s a social event, a family reunion,” said Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore. “There is a huge alumni base that lives in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia region and north in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and Boston, and that fan base wants to come down to this tournament.”

“This could be Baltimore’s Super Bowl,” he said.

The event will be held in late February, and the city anticipates it will fill 10,000 hotel rooms for a night and infuse up 25,000 tourists a day during the week at a time when hotels and restaurants typically get far fewer visitors.

Hutchinson said the tournament will help offset expected losses from other major conventions and events that have outgrown the Baltimore Convention Center in recent years, including the Natural Products Expo East; Otakon, a Japanese anime and lifestyle convention; the National Athletic Trainers' Association; and the American Society of Human Genetics.

The CIAA tournament will host events in the convention center and Royal Farms Arena downtown, which the league will get rent-free, a value of about $700,000. The association will also get $1.5 million to put toward scholarships at the universities. Both were stipulated in the request for proposals, organizers say.

Visit Baltimore reports that it continues to book conventions and events, and so far has logged 30 citywide events for 2019 requesting 228,172 hotel rooms for a night and registering an estimated 208,200 attendees. (A citywide event fills at least 1,200 nights in a hotel room.)

Of those, three are sports events, representing 9,497 hotel room nights and 38,000 attendees. The Baltimore Running Festival, for example, is expected to fill 2,246 rooms for a night and bring 27,000 attendees.

There are 19 citywide events booked in 2020, with one major sports event. And in 2021, the first of the three years the CIAA has pledged to come to Baltimore, there are 22 citywide events plans, including two sports events.

Jacqie McWilliams, CIAA commissioner, said the Charlotte-based association was interested in moving the tournament to appeal to people who live farther north and have needed to travel to North Carolina. Baltimore is accessible by plane, train and car, and the city is walkable for tournament participants.

She said the event tends to draw the same people annually, who make a point of meeting up with relatives and friends for a show, forum or game. But officials also are hoping to “refresh the brand” and appeal to new fans who know someone who went to one of the colleges or might know of alumni or just love basketball.

“There are a lot of fans and alumni in the Northeast and they’ve been coming south for a long time,” McWilliams said. “This provides an opportunity for them, it provides an opportunity to Baltimore and it will engage new fans.”

Bowie State will serve as the tournament host. The association will remain headquartered in Charlotte and will hold its tournament there in 2019 and 2020. The CIAA tournament week has been held previously in Washington; Norfolk and Richmond, Va.; and Raleigh and Greensboro, N.C. It was held once before in Baltimore, in 1951.

The CIAA was founded in 1912 and is the first African-American athletic conference. The CIAA once included Morgan State University, which outgrew the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division II.

Earlier this year, the league signed an outfitting deal with Under Armour, the Baltimore-based athletic apparel brand.

“As president of the only CIAA school in Maryland, I am excited that the City of Baltimore has been selected as the new home for the CIAA Basketball Tournament,” said Aminta Breaux, Bowie State University president, in a statement. “Baltimore has a rich history in basketball and sport. City officials, including Mayor Catherine Pugh, presented a strong, comprehensive plan to support CIAA teams and welcome our fans to the city. The Conference Board is looking forward to introducing sports enthusiasts throughout the Mid-Atlantic corridor to the CIAA tournament experience.”

Other schools in the conference are Chowan University, Claflin University, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Livingstone College, Saint Augustine's University, Shaw University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University and Winston-Salem State University.