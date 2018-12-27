Marshalls at Mondawmin Mall in Baltimore to close permanently; mall to announce replacement soon

The Marshalls store at Mondawmin Mall in Baltimore will close permanently on Jan. 12, and the mall’s owner expects to announce a new tenant for the space in the upcoming months, a spokeswoman said Thursday.

Brookfield Properties Retail Group, the mall’s owner, expects to announce a new tenant for the space in early 2019, according to spokeswoman Lindsay Kahn. It’s unclear when the unnamed new tenant might open its doors.

“We do have an announcement to make about what will fill that space, but we are not ready to make that announcement yet,” Kahn said.

The 24,000-square-foot Marshalls store is the latest retailer to close at Mondawmin, following the closure of a Target store, another of the mall’s anchors, in February.

Signs about the closure were posted in the store as of Thursday, according to a store manager, who referred further questions to corporate representatives. TJX, the parent company of T.J. Maxx, which acquired Marshalls in 1995, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

The news of the closure was first reported by the Baltimore Business Journal.

This article will be updated.

